International drone delivery company to announce plans for Tulsa

Tulsans could soon be ordering takeout with wings. An international drone delivery service today is set to announce plans to expand its operations to the city.

Ireland-based drone delivery company Manna has set its sights on Tulsa skies.

Founder and CEO Bobby Healy has chosen Tulsa to be the tech company's U.S. headquarters – going so far as to expand their manufacturing from Dublin to T-Town.

At a recent tech conference, Healy described Tulsa as a Goldilocks City -- rich in industry support and collaborative leadership.

The company has applied for permits to build a delivery drone station on a vacant lot located at the corner of 15th Street and Troost Avenue.

According to News Channel 6, Governor Kevin Stitt and Mayor Monroe Nichols are set to speak at the announcement with Healy today followed by a live demonstration of the drones.