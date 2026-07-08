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International drone delivery company to announce plans for Tulsa

Public Radio Tulsa | By Angel Ford
Published July 8, 2026 at 7:28 AM CDT
A drone is seen.
Medusasami
/
Wikimedia Commons
A drone is seen.

Tulsans could soon be ordering takeout with wings. An international drone delivery service today is set to announce plans to expand its operations to the city.

Ireland-based drone delivery company Manna has set its sights on Tulsa skies.

Founder and CEO Bobby Healy has chosen Tulsa to be the tech company's U.S. headquarters – going so far as to expand their manufacturing from Dublin to T-Town.

At a recent tech conference, Healy described Tulsa as a Goldilocks City -- rich in industry support and collaborative leadership.

The company has applied for permits to build a delivery drone station on a vacant lot located at the corner of 15th Street and Troost Avenue.

According to News Channel 6, Governor Kevin Stitt and Mayor Monroe Nichols are set to speak at the announcement with Healy today followed by a live demonstration of the drones.
Local & Regional
Angel Ford
Angel Ford is the Morning Edition host and a news reporter at KWGS. She holds a master’s from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. Before joining the team, Ford worked as a freelance reporter and layout designer for several local newspapers across Oklahoma. Along with her work as a journalist, Ford has experience working in libraries, retail, construction, and beauty. A proud California native, she enjoys hiking, gaming, photography and reading in her off time. Email her at anf1077@utulsa.edu.
See stories by Angel Ford