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An unlikely hero is saving a telescope from falling to earth

NPR | By Nathan Rott,
Ayesha Rascoe
Published July 19, 2026 at 8:06 AM CDT

An unprecedented rescue mission is underway to save a valuable space observatory before it burns up in Earth's atmosphere.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Nathan Rott
Nathan Rott is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk, where he focuses on environment issues and the American West.
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.