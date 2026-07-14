Irish company sets path for Tulsa with new jobs, takeout by air in minutes

Oklahoma officials share excitement as residents worry about privacy, noise

Oklahoma and Tulsa city officials rallied behind an international drone delivery company last week as it set its sights on launching operations in Tulsa. The company first launched in Ireland, but has suspended operations there for now, and is focusing its attention on the U.S. market - with T-town as its new U.S. headquarters.

A small crowd clapped as a drone hovered above their heads and dropped two blue bags with Manna printed on the side. They were celebrating the company’s big announcement.

Photo by Angel Ford / KWGS Manna founder and CEO Bobby Healy (left) hands Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, Tulsa Regional Chamber president Mike Neal, and Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols hats from the two bags his company's drone just delivered.

“Alright, world’s first drone delivery in Tulsa,” said Bobby Healy, Manna founder and CEO, as he grabbed the bags which contained hats to be gifted to public officials.

The Irish-based drone company plans to bring both drone manufacturing and drone delivery hubs to Tulsa. Pretty soon Tulsans could fly in orders of coffee, donuts, small pizzas, pharmaceutical products and much more in just minutes - at the tap of a screen.

“We think Oklahoma is the best place in the world to build this because the people here just love technology, the government loves technology, and above all, you all love jobs, right?” said Healy.

Healy was joined at Manna’s official public announcement by Oklahoma leaders such as Gov. Kevin Stitt. Stitt lauded Manna’s choice of Tulsa for its U.S. headquarters.

Photo by Angel Ford / KWGS Gov. Kevin Stitt delivers a short speech in support of Ireland-based drone company moving operations to Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“This is the future, this technology,” said Stitt. “This thing is a testament to what you guys as a city have done. And we're just so excited to welcome you, Bobby. We're so pumped that you chose Oklahoma.”

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols, and other city council members were there too.

While officials are adamant about the addition of new jobs for the city, the exact number has been up in the air. Healy has been cited estimating as little as 300 and later, at a recent tech conference, said close to 2,000 to 3,000 jobs were coming. Healy says 1,000 is the correct answer for Tulsa, right now.

“I mean, I hate picking numbers out of the sky, But I can tell you that there's a crystal clear 1000 jobs here over the next few years just in Tulsa,” said Healy. “The wider United States, it'll be a factor of how successful we can be at growing into other cities.”

Despite this commitment, Tulsans are worried about privacy and safety issues along with noise pollution from the fresh venture.

Tulsa resident Luke Colon has another worry, as well.

“Just transparency (from company and city officials) when it comes to new technology in Tulsa,” Colon said.

Colon is referring to the recent controversies over confidential agreements made between data center companies and Oklahoma officials.

Overseas residents who have already lived with the technology warn it has caused disruptions to their daily lives. Chris Johnson lives in Cork, the third-largest city in Ireland, where Manna used to deliver by air.

“These are burgers and cups of coffee and individual slices of pizza that are going around the place,” said Johnson. “They’re just-the frequency is crazy.”

Johnson said he and his neighbors were not alerted when Manna first began deliveries. Their frustrations mounted as they experienced a constant buzz of drones. They did not know what to do or who to address with their concerns.

Petitions were signed and residents in Cork as well as Dublin came together. Johnson said they had but one ask: stop commercial drones from flying over residential areas.

“Yet, we were sitting with these things going over public parks, 15 in an hour,” said Johnson.

Johnson has no issue with drone search and rescue or delivery of supplies in medical emergencies. And has no problem with Manna, in particular. He believes the complications could have been avoided with better policy and planning from his own government.

Due to the uncertainty in policy, and years of debate, Manna paused operations in Ireland in June. Johnson was thrilled.

“It is incredible the difference to not have the frequency in flights over our properties,” he said.

The situation in Ireland has yet to be resolved . Manna CEO Healy said he won’t resume operations there “until they legislate and create the zoning rules around what we do.”

The pause on his home turf was just weeks before his announcement in Tulsa, where FAA regulations are clearer. He said they plan to pour all their energy into growth within Oklahoma.

Healy understands Tulsans might have some concerns and wants to address them.

Photo by Angel Ford / KWGS Manna founder and CEO Bobby Healy speaks to supporters and employees at his official announcement to bring operations to Tulsa, Oklahoma on July 9, 2026.

“We won't fly over cemeteries, we won't fly over schools; There's certain things we won't fly over,” said Healy. “And so the aircraft will route itself around those and it'll find based on the speed and the direction of the wind, it'll figure out the most energy efficient way to get there. But I mean, the flight's always going to be about 3 minutes from our base to your home.”

He said Manna is working to also switch from cameras to radar, to address privacy worries.

It's clear state and local officials want him to succeed. They’ve said they want Tulsa to be the “drone capital of the world.”

Pinnell spoke at Manna’s official announcement, iterating that international relations will only strengthen with open trade.

“Oklahoma, yes, is open for business, but we're open for business to everyone around the Uni-around the world and moving them right here to the city of Tulsa.”

As officials push ahead, Luke Colon hopes voices like his will still matter.

“Try to be considerate of the people living here. Really get public opinion and see if we truly need it and want it. I know there’s economic value but what do the people want?” Colon said.

Manna plans to begin operations by September, with the majority of the city covered within a year.

