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Trump said the election system is broken. What do swing voters make of the claim?

NPR | By Tamara Keith
Published July 19, 2026 at 7:13 AM CDT

What did some swing state voters think of President Trump's primetime speech on elections?

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.