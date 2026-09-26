'Wait Wait' for September 26, 2026: With Not My Job guest John Cook
This week's show was recorded in Omaha with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest John Cook and panelists Josh Gondelman, Faith Salie, and Dulcé Sloan. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Alzo This Time
Press Corps Wars; A Museum for Star Wars Geeks; Rise of the Cat Dads
Panel Questions
The Hottest Seat In NYC
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about a 20 year plan, only one of which is true
Not My Job: Legendary volleyball coach John Cook plays our game called "Bump! Set! Spike!"
Peter talks to legendary Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook, who's now general manager of the Omaha Supernovas. John plays our game called, "Bump, Set, Spike." Three questions about some bumps, a set and some spikes
Panel Questions
Frappuccino No-nos; Frosty New Tunes
Limericks
Alzo Slade reads three news-related limericks: Smuggling Spreadables; Throw Away Your Irons; Luxury Caboose
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict, what's the next museum opening that's going to make the news?
Copyright 2026 NPR