Join us at the Farmer's Market!

Join Public Radio Tulsa at the Tulsa Farmer’s Market!

We’ll be at Pancho Anaya, just east of the farmer's market on East Admiral Blvd, from 8-9 a.m. Saturday, September 16th for a Public Radio Tulsa recipe swap!

Grab some pan dulce and a cup of coffee, share your favorite way to prepare your farmer’s market haul, and chat with other public radio lovers. Bring copies of your favorite recipe that includes some farmer’s market ingredients.

The first 15 listeners to arrive will get a Public Radio Tulsa grocery tote and a Tulsa Farmer’s Market 25th Anniversary apron!

RSVP to let us know you’re coming HERE.