Women's Historical Fiction/Nonfiction Reads

Historical fiction holds memories that spark curiosity. I devoured this genre growing up, which has still made it my go-to as an adult. I remember particularly being fascinated by the American westward expansion in the 19th century. Laura Ingalls Wilder’s “Little House on the Prairie” series most likely was the culprit. Anything with a covered wagon and I was in.

This led me to the “Orphan Train” series by Joan Lowery Nixon. Then to “Meet Kirsten” by Janet Beeler Shaw in the American Girl series. Each of these stories drove my imagination to seek out nonfiction counterparts to build on the facts of how people lived and who they were. Nowadays, I love when an author shares the resources they used to write their stories either in their acknowledgments or better yet, a reference list or author’s note about their research.

For those of you who are purely “just the facts, ma’am” readers, I understand. You want to go straight to the source and forego any danger of misinterpretations due to an author’s blending of fact with fiction. But consider this. Because of my path from fiction to nonfiction, I end up reading more things I never would have known to look for had I solely been following my own reading habits.

One perfect example for me is the novel “The Frozen River” by Ariel Lawhon. The primary resource Lawhon referenced to craft her narrative was “A Midwife’s Tale: The Life of Martha Ballard, Based on Her Diary, 1785-1812.” From this biography, she took excerpts from Ballard’s own words and used them in her dialogue and storytelling.

That glimpse into the real story pulled my curiosity to learn more about the source material. Would I have stumbled upon “A Midwife’s Tale” without reading “The Frozen River?” Possibly. But I definitely would not have pounced on it as quickly without the fictional version to pique my interest.

In honor of Women’s History month, here is a list of fiction/nonfiction pairings of incredible women to learn more about.

The Brightest Star by Gail Tsukiyama/Tulsa City-County Library Website

The Brightest Star by Gail Tsukiyama

Not Your China Doll by Katie Gee Salisbury/Tulsa City-County Library Website

Not Your China Doll by Katie Gee Salisbury

The Mad Girls of New York by Maya Rodale/Tulsa City-County Library Website

The Mad Girls of New York by Maya Rodale

Ten Days a Madwoman: The Daring Life and Turbulent Times of the Original "Girl" Reporter, Nellie Bly by Deborah Noyles/Tulsa City-County Library Website

Ten Days a Madwoman: The Daring Life and Turbulent Times of the Original “Girl” Reporter, Nellie Bly by Deborah Noyes

Becoming Mrs. Lewis by Patti Callahan/Tulsa City-County Library Website

Becoming Mrs. Lewis by Patti Callahan

Joy: Poet, Seeker, and the Woman Who Captivated C.S. Lewis by Abigail Santamaria/Tulsa City-County Library Website

Joy: Poet, Seeker, and the Woman Who Captivated C. S. Lewis by Abigail Santamaria

Josephine Baker's Last Dance by Sherry Jones/Tulsa City-County Library Website

Josephine Baker’s Last Dance by Sherry Jones

Fearless and Free by Josephine Baker/Tulsa City-County Library Website

Fearless and Free by Josephine Baker