Stop Saying People Aren’t Reading

Whenever I introduce myself to new people as a librarian, I get one of three responses. “I love the library! We go there all the time!” or “My (insert female relative here) is/was a librarian!” The final one is sure to get us off on the wrong foot because my hopes of continuing a non-combative interaction plummet. “Do people even read anymore?” Cue my dead-eyed glare.

Usually this question is asked in a tone you would expect if I said I drove a horse and buggy around town chipping off ice from a giant block for people’s iceboxes. I have so many issues with this question and the proud ignorance with which it is posed, but I’ll stick to the reason relating to the theme of this column.

Stop assuming that because you don’t read no one else does either.

Libraries across the country have wrapped up Summer Reading Programs, where patrons of all ages have turned in reading logs in exchange for a variety of goodies. This year, over 66,000 people of all ages signed up for the Tulsa City-County Library system’s program. In 2024, over 4,000,000 print and digital materials were checked out from TCCL’s 24 locations. Granted, not every book checked out is read BUT that number still represents the DESIRE people have to read.

If my insular perspective seems too concentrated, then take a look at end cap displays near registers the next time you’re at some general merchandise retail stores. Not that long ago, these were filled with new release or discount DVDs. Now what do they have? Books.

Celebrities have book clubs which are impacting the publishing industry. Social media has provided us with Book Tok and bookfluencers. Countless popular movies and series are adapted from books, which then drives up the sales for that title. And don’t discount online articles, audiobooks, and graphic novels. That’s reading, too.

So the next time you catch someone else questioning if reading is still relevant, imagine they are asking out of curiosity, give them a little education, and share the last thing you enjoyed reading.