A Journey Through Time at Circle Cinema

Last month, as the sun rose over Tulsa on a quiet Saturday morning, something extraordinary stirred at the historic Circle Cinema. From the parking lot, a low, thunderous sound began to swell — not traffic, not chatter, but the unmistakable voice of a century-old pipe organ. It was Second Saturday, and that could only mean one thing: the return of the Silent Film Series.

For over a decade, Circle Cinema has transported audiences back to the golden age of film with this beloved monthly event. Each screening brings a classic silent movie to life, accompanied by live organ music played on the theater’s fully restored original pipe organ — a majestic instrument that has survived more than 100 years of history. You don’t just watch a silent film here. You feel it.

On Saturday, September 13 at 11 a.m., the magic continues with Go West — a 1925 comedic gem starring the great Buster Keaton. In this charming and heartfelt film, Keaton trades the chaos of New York City for the dusty trails of the American West. Known for his deadpan expression and astonishing stunts, Keaton will once again prove why he's a legend of silent cinema.

Providing the live score is Tulsa’s own Bill Rowland, an organist whose fingers dance across the keys with as much drama and emotion as the characters on screen. Thanks to the dedicated members of the Sooner State Chapter of the American Theatre Organ Society, this historic instrument not only sounds better than ever — it still tells stories.

Why do silent films still captivate audiences after more than a century? Maybe it’s their visual purity. With no dialogue to rely on, they speak in expressions, glances, and movement. They ask us to slow down, pay attention, and engage with the story on a deeper level. The organ adds a powerful emotional undercurrent — every performance feels unique, almost theatrical.

“Silent films feature visual storytelling at its purest, relying on images, facial expressions, body language, and composition to tell a story. Watching them sharpens your ability to read non-verbal cues and appreciate the artistry of visual narrative,” Rowland said.

Silent films demand more attention and imagination. You fill in gaps, interpret symbols, and engage more actively — like reading a novel versus watching a TikTok.

Many techniques we take for granted — crosscutting, visual effects, and close-ups — were invented or refined during the silent era. Watching silent films is like seeing the foundation of everything we know in cinema today. You begin to see the roots of modern film.

If you -- or your kids -- have never seen a silent film, this is a wonderful opportunity to experience a classic, in a theater that began ITS history at almost the same time. It’s a perfect outing for families, film lovers, history buffs, or anyone looking for something different — something meaningful. Come be part of it.

For more information, visit www.circlecinema.org.