AI spending will cool in 2026, Tulsa financier predicts

A Tulsa financier says spending on artificial intelligence will be cooling off next year.

Steve Wyett is the chief investment strategist for BOK Financial. He said AI investment drove 2025, with companies like OpenAI, the parent of ChatGPT, raising an unprecedented $40 billion.

But not all ventures will be lucky.

“We are not in any way shape or form saying the AI investment cycle is over,” Wyett said. “What I would caution, that doesn’t mean some companies have been bid up to prices that don’t make sense. There’s different concepts of how AI is going to be used and implemented. Some are gonna win and some aren’t.”

The sheer amount of money directed at AI has led to speculation from those in the industry about a bubble, with frequent comparisons to the dot-com boom.

