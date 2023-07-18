ANNOUNCEMENT: KWGS operating on low power

Thanks to the hundreds of generous Public Radio Tulsa listeners who donated to our Making Waves Major Equipment Capital Campaign, we are powering the future of this station with a new transmitter!

But everyone knows that progress doesn't happen without a lot of orange cones, which can be inconvenient, to say the least. The same is true when installing an eco-friendlier radio transmitter to serve the next generation of KWGS listeners.

As KWGS prepares for the installation of a new transmitter, Public Radio 89.5 will be at low power through late July. We're currently broadcasting at 8,500 watts, rather than our usual 50,000 watts.

In Tulsa, this should have only marginal effects on your ability to listen to KWGS. But outside of the city, we anticipate some disruptions in service.

We anticipate delivery of our new transmitter on July 26th, and after tuning, we hope to be at full power within the following two weeks.

If you do have trouble listening over-the-air, please tune in online at publicradiotulsa.org. We apologize for the inconvenience as we prepare our physical plant for the next generation.