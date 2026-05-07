Report: Regalado considered to lead Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Daily Beast partner PunchUp writes there is a favored pick to run ICE. And it’s Tulsa Sheriff Vic Regalado.

PunchUp noted Public Radio Tulsa’s reporting in its coverage, writing that Regalado has appeared at conventions featuring conspiracy theorists. Regalado is also known as a fierce critic for lack of mental health funding in Oklahoma jails.

Former Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin is reportedly pulling for Regalado. Mullin resigned his congressional post to lead ICE parent Department of Homeland Security.

Mullin has said it’s his goal is carry out President Donald Trump’s deportation agenda in a quieter way.

