© 2026 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Report: Regalado considered to lead Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published May 7, 2026 at 2:54 PM CDT
Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado speaks to reporters on Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Facebook
/
Livestream
Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado speaks to reporters on Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Daily Beast partner PunchUp writes there is a favored pick to run ICE. And it’s Tulsa Sheriff Vic Regalado.

PunchUp noted Public Radio Tulsa’s reporting in its coverage, writing that Regalado has appeared at conventions featuring conspiracy theorists. Regalado is also known as a fierce critic for lack of mental health funding in Oklahoma jails.

Former Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin is reportedly pulling for Regalado. Mullin resigned his congressional post to lead ICE parent Department of Homeland Security.

Mullin has said it’s his goal is carry out President Donald Trump’s deportation agenda in a quieter way.
Tags
Local Headlines Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)Tulsa County Sheriff
Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native and a proud veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, having served aboard the icebreaker USCGC Polar Star (WAGB-10).

E-mail her at Elizabeth-caldwell@utulsa.edu.
See stories by Elizabeth Caldwell