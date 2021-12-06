Sheriff to receive $3 million in COVID relief; commissioner asks for more documentation on its expenditure

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s office receives $3 million in federal funds.

The board of commissioners approved the American Rescue Plan request at its meeting Monday.

Sheriff Vic Regalado says the money will be used to give raises to deputies and detention staff impacted by COVID. He estimates they’ll get a $3 an hour increase for a year’s time.

"They had to work every day of 2020 and 2021 during the thick of COVID," said Regalado.

ARPA funds carry stipulations, including that they be used to help soften the impact of COVID and they must be used to help the vulnerable

Regalado said his office regularly helps the “quote-unquote underserved.”

Commissioner Ron Peters asked that a check not be written until the number of employees getting raises is identified.

Tulsa County clerk Michael Willis said though the application was approved, the money won’t be given until all proper documentation proving ARPA stipulations are met is on file.