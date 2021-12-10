Tulsa City Council signs off on rezoning application for recording studio at 81st and Harvard

Tulsa city councilors have unanimously approved a rezoning request that gives the go-ahead to a recording studio to be built at 81st and Harvard.

Oklahoma Studios LLC is planning a 50,000-square foot building on more than 6 acres of undeveloped land. Studio plans call for an 18,000-square foot sound stage, two smaller sound stages and offices.

Some neighboring residents have voiced concerns about the building’s dimensions, rooftop equipment and increased noise. Councilor Phil Lakin said rezoning the property will put restrictions on the studio that should help address those issues.

"All in all, there are many positives that come from this rezoning compared to the builder moving forward with current zoning on this property," Lakin said.

Some District 2 residents who will be the studio's neighbors told Councilor Jeannie Cue they didn’t want its customers to be able to see into their properties. The building will be 40 to 45 feet high with a front atrium more than 50 feet tall, and Cue has asked the developer to add trees to help provide a screen between the recording studio and nearby residents.

The studio will be across Harvard in District 8, and Lakin said there's still time to address any concerns.

"This would still have a considerable amount of engineering study and work to go through, relating to runoff, driveway slopes, sidewalks, landscaping, wall height and a variety of other things that would impact that site. So, don't expect to see any dirt turning right away," Lakin said.

Engineers will also look at the impact a future widening and flattening project on 81st Street will have on the building plans.