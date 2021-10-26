-
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A Tulsa man has pleaded guilty to sending emails to a Tulsa television station threatening to kill President Joe Biden, members of…
-
Nonprofits saved 400 Tulsans experiencing homelessness during February’s winter storms by getting them into hotel rooms.Now, those same organizations are…
-
Tulsa Emergency Management wants the public to know it’s not putting up new emergency sirens. Director Joe Kralicek said he’s getting one or two calls a…
-
Local and federal authorities are investigating a bomb scare at U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe’s Tulsa offices.There was a series of emails mentioning explosives…
-
More work is coming to the Inner Dispersal Loop.The Oklahoma Transportation Commission approved on Monday a $31 million contract for a project including…
-
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol chase Thursday afternoon ended in east Tulsa with two people dead.OHP said troopers went on a high-speed chase of a pickup…
-
Some are new, some are annual favorites, and some are timeless classic stories...all intended to bring you a little holiday comfort and joy. Tune in to…
-
Metro Pentecostal Church in Tulsa has lost several congregants and at least one pastor to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus currently…
-
Weeks after a 22-year-old assistant manager at a Tulsa location of the Oklahoma-based convenience store and gas station chain QuikTrip died of COVID-19,…
-
In an appearance on Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt defended his decision to allow the state's businesses to reopen."We…