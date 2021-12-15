Tulsa County Commissioner Ron Peters announces he's retiring

“It’s been a great honor to serve Tulsa County residents these many years,” Peters said in a statement. “Between my career as a business owner, then in the Oklahoma House of Representatives and these past eight years at Tulsa County, I’m looking forward to spending more time with my family, while playing some golf.”

County spokesperson Jarrel Wade said in a release that Peters will name Deputy Commissioner Vicki Adams to serve out the remainder of his term, which runs through 2022.

"Peters served as an Oklahoma State Representative for 12 years before running for Tulsa County Commissioner. Before his public service work, Peters was co-owner of a public relations firm. Prior to that he worked for Cities Service Oil and Gas and later for Occidental Oil and Gas Companies, where he directed government and public affairs efforts," the county said.

"So grateful for the service of my friend, Tulsa County Commissioner Ron Peters, who announced his forthcoming retirement today," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. "Ron has always recognized that the city and county should work together to improve the lives of all Tulsans. When tempers were flaring in public, Ron was the guy who would find common ground so we could all move forward together. He’s been a dedicated steward of public resources like LaFortune Park and the Tulsa County Fairgrounds, and he’s tight with the taxpayer’s dollar."

