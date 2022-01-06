One year after the insurrection, Oklahoma's House delegation isn't answering questions about their vote to overturn the election

Hours after the violence of the deadly insurrection at the United States Capitol subsided, all five members of Oklahoma's all-Republican delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives still effectively sided with the attackers by voting to overturn the results of a free and fair American election.

One year later, the offices of Representatives Kevin Hern, Markwayne Mullin, Stephanie Bice, Frank Lucas and Tom Cole don't appear eager to answer questions about that choice.

Public Radio Tulsa reached out Wednesday, ahead of the insurrection's first anniversary, to ask the following questions:

Does the member disavow or denounce [former President Trump's] lies about a "stolen election" and/or his rhetoric leading up to, during, and after the attack?

Does the member regret their vote to block full certification of President Biden's win?

Does the member recognize President Biden was legitimately elected?

Despite following up five times with each office, we received no responses, not even to decline comment. This story will be updated if any of the five decide to answer.