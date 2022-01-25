© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

ONG bills to increase nearly $8 a month

Public Radio Tulsa
Published January 25, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST
1 of 1  — Gas meter 2.jpg
KWGS news

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission approves a plan allowing Oklahoma Natural Gas to recoup expenses from the February 2021 winter storm. However, the Commission said “No” to a proposal that would have imposed a fee on ONG customers who terminate their natural gas service to switch to a different fuel source.

OCC Chairman Dana Murphy said today’s order was the result of a review of the evidence, testimony, and proposals in the case. Murphy said the order allows the costs to be securitized under a law passed by the legislature after the February winter emergency event.

The increase will be $7.82 per month for up to 25-years.

