Oklahoma execution carried out

Oklahoma has executed a man for his role in a quadruple slaying in 2005. Thirty-five-year-old Gilbert Ray Postelle received a lethal injection Thursday morning at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

It was Oklahoma’s fourth execution since October, when the state resumed lethal injections following a nearly seven-year hiatus. During a clemency hearing last year, Postelle did not deny his involvement in the Memorial Day 2005 shooting deaths of James Alderson, Terry Smith, Donnie Swindle and Amy Wright.

Postelle’s attorney argued that his client was learning disabled, abandoned by his mother at a young age and suffered from years of methamphetamine abuse that began around age 12.