© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Oklahoma Covid numbers continue to decline

Public Radio Tulsa
Published February 22, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST
1 of 1  — U.S._Navy_Doctors,_Nurses_and_Corpsmen_Treat_Patients_in_the_ICU_Aboard_USNS_Comfort_(49826388782).jpg
Nurse in ICU
File photo/wikimedia

Here are the latest figures from the state. Because of the President's Day holiday no numbers were released over the weekend or on Monday:

New Cases Tuesday: 409
Monday: 232
Sunday: 906
Saturday: 1,523
TOTAL: 3.070
7-Day Average: 918
Active Cases: 9112
Tulsa County Hospitalizations: 296 with 56 in ICU
New Deaths Since Friday: 202

Local & Regional