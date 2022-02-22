Oklahoma Covid numbers continue to decline

Here are the latest figures from the state. Because of the President's Day holiday no numbers were released over the weekend or on Monday:

New Cases Tuesday: 409

Monday: 232

Sunday: 906

Saturday: 1,523

TOTAL: 3.070

7-Day Average: 918

Active Cases: 9112

Tulsa County Hospitalizations: 296 with 56 in ICU

New Deaths Since Friday: 202