Oklahoma Covid numbers continue to decline
1 of 1 — U.S._Navy_Doctors,_Nurses_and_Corpsmen_Treat_Patients_in_the_ICU_Aboard_USNS_Comfort_(49826388782).jpg
Nurse in ICU
File photo/wikimedia
Here are the latest figures from the state. Because of the President's Day holiday no numbers were released over the weekend or on Monday:
New Cases Tuesday: 409
Monday: 232
Sunday: 906
Saturday: 1,523
TOTAL: 3.070
7-Day Average: 918
Active Cases: 9112
Tulsa County Hospitalizations: 296 with 56 in ICU
New Deaths Since Friday: 202