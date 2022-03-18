© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Former Kingfisher High School football player alleges abuse at hands of teammates, coaches

Public Radio Tulsa | By Robby Korth,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published March 18, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT
A former Kingfisher High School football player is suing his alma mater and coaches.

The player alleges he was physically and sexually abused during his four years on the team. He graduated in 2021.

In his lawsuit originally filed in Kingfisher County District Court in 2021, he says he was beaten, hazed and sexually assaulted. The suit moved to federal court earlier this year, and Kingfisher schools’ attorneys and coaches deny many of the allegations in their filings.

The player accuses his former coaches of egging on his teammates to participate in the abuse. He names Kingfisher head coach Jeff Myers, as well as three assistants in the suit.

On Wednesday, The Oklahoman newspaper reported, Kingfisher Public Schools’ Board of Education rejected a settlement agreement for the suit worth $1.5 million.

Before the settlement was rejected, the former player’s attorney, Cameron Spradling of Oklahoma City, tweeted that more allegations were likely forthcoming and called on other abuse survivors to step forward.

“Time for more revelations - if you were a victim, speak your truth! Go public! Go to the media!” He wrote on Twitter.

OSBI is investigating the allegations, and Oklahoma’s State Board of Education spent some time discussing legal issues at Kingfisher schools during a closed session earlier this month.

Robby Korth
Robby Korth joined StateImpact Oklahoma in October 2019, focusing on education reporting.
StateImpact Oklahoma
