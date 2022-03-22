© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Storms tear into Texas, Oklahoma then move into Deep South

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published March 22, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT
Debris litters the ground outside a house on Oxford Drive in Round Rock, Texas, that was heavily damaged by a tornado on Monday.

ELGIN, Texas (AP) — Multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, killing one person and causing multiple injuries and widespread damage before the storm system moved on to Louisiana and Mississippi. High winds uprooted trees in Ridgeland, Mississippi, as a possible tornado passed the city Tuesday afternoon, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage. More than 90,000 homes and businesses are without power from Texas to Mississippi. Several tornadoes were spotted in Texas Monday, particularly in the Austin suburbs of Round Rock and Elgin. The storm also spawned tornadoes close to Dallas-Fort Worth, and in the Lake Texoma area in northern Texas and southern Oklahoma. At least a dozen injuries and one death have been reported in Texas.

