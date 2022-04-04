New week starts off wet

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the

morning as a frontal boundary sags south across the region.

Lingering showers and a few thunderstorms will remain possible

near the frontal boundary through this afternoon, with no severe

weather expected during this time. Some locally heavy rainfall

will be possible, especially where storms train over the same

areas into this afternoon.

More robust thunderstorms are expected this evening and into the overnight hours, especially near the Red River in far southeast Oklahoma where severe weather will be possible. A complex of storms is expected to moves through the are later this evening with a risk of damaging winds and a possible brief tornado along the leading edge of a line of storms.

Further north, more scattered shower and thunderstorm development is likely through the evening with the severe weather threat very minimal from I-40 northward thanks to very limited instability.

Heavy rain will also be a concern, especially with the stronger

storms along the Red River. High rainfall rates could lead to some

localized flash flooding potential in any urban or low lying

areas, but the quick moving nature of the system should limit the

overall widespread flash flood potential.