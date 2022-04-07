Blair Confirmed as City Attorney

the Tulsa City Council confirmed Mayor G.T. Bynum’s appointment of Jack Blair as Tulsa City Attorney.

“I want to thank my colleagues on the Tulsa City Council for their confirmation of Jack Blair as our next city attorney,” Mayor Bynum said. “Jack is one of the finest public servants I’ve ever had the opportunity to work with, and I’m grateful Tulsans will be served in this important role by the best person for the job.”

Blair will start in his new position April 10. The confirmation follows Mayor Bynum’s appointment of Jack Blair on March 24 and Blair’s subsequent round of interviews with the Council last week.