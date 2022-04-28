© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Stitt taps interim health commissioner to lead agency

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published April 28, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT
OSDH2-1920x1280.jpg
Jackie Fortier / StateImpact Oklahoma
/

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is nominating interim Commissioner of Health Keith Reed to take the job permanently. The first-term governor announced the selection Thursday. If the Senate approves, Reed will become the fourth health commissioner since Stitt took office in 2019. Reed has worked for the Department of Health for 20 years in various positions and has led the agency on an interim basis since October. According to a press release, Reed has a bachelor of science degree in nursing and a master's degree in public health.

Tags

Local & Regional Public Health
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press