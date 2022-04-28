Stitt taps interim health commissioner to lead agency

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is nominating interim Commissioner of Health Keith Reed to take the job permanently. The first-term governor announced the selection Thursday. If the Senate approves, Reed will become the fourth health commissioner since Stitt took office in 2019. Reed has worked for the Department of Health for 20 years in various positions and has led the agency on an interim basis since October. According to a press release, Reed has a bachelor of science degree in nursing and a master's degree in public health.