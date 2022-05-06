© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

How does it f-e-e-e-e-l? Bob Dylan museum opening in Tulsa

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published May 6, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT
Bob Dylan performs on July 4, 1978 at the Pavillon de Paris.
Pierre Guillaud
/
AFP/Getty Images
Bob Dylan performs on July 4, 1978 at the Pavillon de Paris.

NEW YORK (AP) — Elvis Costello, Patti Smith and Mavis Staples are all on hand in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this weekend to celebrate the new Bob Dylan Center and archive. How about Bob, who's approaching his 81st birthday? If he's anywhere nearby, it will be a surprise. The new Dylan center is opening steps away from a museum that honors Woody Guthrie, one of the Nobel laureate's musical heroes and influences. Dylan may not be one for looking back, but he saved enough handwritten lyrics, photos, rare recordings and other artifacts to support a facility with more than 100,000 items. It includes one new Dylan piece of art: a metal sculpture designed and built by the man himself.

Local & Regional Art Museums
Associated Press
