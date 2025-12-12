Tulsa Democrats ‘incredibly disappointed’ at state primary mishap

The head of Tulsa's Democrats is "incredibly disappointed" that independents will be temporarily barred from her party's primaries.

The Oklahoma Election Board said Wednesday that no parties had filed the correct paperwork to open their primaries to independent voters, a practice the Democrats adopted a decade ago.

State Democrats said they filed what they thought was the appropriate paperwork, later stating it was a "miscommunication."

In a press release Thursday, Tulsa County Democratic Party Chair Sarah Gray said she wants accountability from her state peers.

"Independent voters helped shape some of our most competitive races," she said. "They deserved better than to be locked out because of an administrative oversight."

Gray encouraged voters to support State Question 836, a proposed ballot measure that would open all primaries in Oklahoma.

“We want to be very clear: Tulsa County Democrats wanted Independents in our primaries. Our delegates voted for this," Gray said.

