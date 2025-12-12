© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tulsa Democrats ‘incredibly disappointed’ at state primary mishap

Public Radio Tulsa | By Ben Abrams
Published December 12, 2025 at 4:00 PM CST
American election mail envelope with pen
Tiffany Tertipes
/
Unsplash

The head of Tulsa's Democrats is "incredibly disappointed" that independents will be temporarily barred from her party's primaries.

The Oklahoma Election Board said Wednesday that no parties had filed the correct paperwork to open their primaries to independent voters, a practice the Democrats adopted a decade ago.

State Democrats said they filed what they thought was the appropriate paperwork, later stating it was a "miscommunication."

In a press release Thursday, Tulsa County Democratic Party Chair Sarah Gray said she wants accountability from her state peers.

"Independent voters helped shape some of our most competitive races," she said. "They deserved better than to be locked out because of an administrative oversight."

Gray encouraged voters to support State Question 836, a proposed ballot measure that would open all primaries in Oklahoma.

“We want to be very clear: Tulsa County Democrats wanted Independents in our primaries. Our delegates voted for this," Gray said.

Produced with assistance from the Public Media Journalists Association Editor Corps funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.
Produced with assistance from the Public Media Journalists Association Editor Corps funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.

Editing by Krista Almanzan
Tags
Local & Regional PoliticsOklahoma PoliticsState Election BoardOklahoma Democratic PartyTulsa County Democratic Party
Ben Abrams
Ben Abrams is a news reporter and All Things Considered host for KWGS.
Check out all of Ben's links and contact info here.
See stories by Ben Abrams