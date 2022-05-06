© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

In abortion fight, conservatives push to end all exceptions

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published May 6, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Rape, incest and the health of the fetus or mother were once accepted reasons to obtain an abortion in even the most conservative Republican-led states. But now roughly 20 states have abortion bans in the works without some of those exceptions. The shift comes as the Supreme Court is expected to overturn the nationwide right to abortion this summer. Troy Newman with the national anti-abortion group Operation Rescue, says exceptions for rape and incest and to protect a pregnant woman's life were only included in previous legislation to appease centrists.

