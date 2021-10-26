-
On Sep. 1, Texas banned abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy. Oklahoma is already seeing an uptick in women seeking care. Kailey Voellinger is the…
The Data Behind How Getting (or Not Getting) an Abortion Affects Women's Lives (Encore Presentation)(Note: This discussion first aired back in June.) What happens when a woman seeking an abortion in the U.S. is turned away? Our guest is Diana Greene…
Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Katie Watson, an award-winning professor who has taught bioethics, medical humanities, and constitutional law for…
Advocating for Women's Health, and for Fully Informed Access to Contraceptives (Encore Presentation)(Note: This show originally aired back in January.) On this edition of StudioTulsa on Health, we speak with Mark Edwards, the co-founder of Upstream USA,…
On this edition of ST on Health, we speak with Mark Edwards, the co-founder of Upstream USA, a newly formed nonprofit that aims, as noted at its website,…
From pharmacists who refuse to dispense Plan B drugs (which prevent ovulation) to legislation designed to limit a patient's end-of-life or euthanasia…
On this edition of our program, a discussion of the personhood movement, the patriarchy movement, the anti-abortion movement, and the points in our…