© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Man arrested for threatening to shoot hospital staff at Saint Francis South, police say

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published June 14, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT
Saint_Francis_Hospital_South
A photo of Saint Francis Hospital South provided by the hospital's website on June 14, 2022.

Tulsa police have arrested an additional person for threatening a shooting at a local hospital nearly two weeks after a gunman took the lives of four people.

Police said 63-year-old Gary Becker was upset with the food served during his dialysis treatment at Saint Francis Hospital South, so he threatened to shoot the person who prepared his meals.
Investigators said Becker got upset a second time when his glasses went missing.

According to witnesses, Becker said, "I should shoot the ER people for losing my glasses."

Becker was arrested on Monday for threatening a violent act.

Officers also arrested 59-year-old Matthew Staerkel over a week ago for threatening a mass shooting at the Hillcrest Medical Center.

Tags

Local & Regional Saint FrancisGuns and Gun Control
Cassidy Mudd
Before making her way to Public Radio Tulsa, KWGS News Director Cassidy Mudd worked as an assignment editor and digital producer at a local news station. Her work has appeared on ABC, CBS, and NBC affiliates across the country.
See stories by Cassidy Mudd