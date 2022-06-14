Man arrested for threatening to shoot hospital staff at Saint Francis South, police say

Tulsa police have arrested an additional person for threatening a shooting at a local hospital nearly two weeks after a gunman took the lives of four people.



Police said 63-year-old Gary Becker was upset with the food served during his dialysis treatment at Saint Francis Hospital South, so he threatened to shoot the person who prepared his meals.

Investigators said Becker got upset a second time when his glasses went missing.

According to witnesses, Becker said, "I should shoot the ER people for losing my glasses."

Becker was arrested on Monday for threatening a violent act.

Officers also arrested 59-year-old Matthew Staerkel over a week ago for threatening a mass shooting at the Hillcrest Medical Center.