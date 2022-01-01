Before making her way to Public Radio Tulsa, KWGS News Director Cassidy Mudd worked as an assignment editor and digital producer at a local news station. Her work has appeared on ABC, CBS, and NBC affiliates across the country.

Cassidy graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism. During her time in college, she studied audio production and hosted multiple live broadcasts featuring local and statewide musicians.

Away from work, Cassidy enjoys spending her time in the Green Country community. She's happiest when hanging out with her family or enjoying the outdoors. Cassidy is Tulsa-born and Oklahoma-bred.