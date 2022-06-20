© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Oklahoma's electrical grid operator issues resource advisory due to heat

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published June 20, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT
Electrical power line towers are seen in Los Angeles in August.
Fred Greaves
/
Reuters/Landov

Oklahoma's electrical grid operator has issued a resource advisory due to higher than normal temperatures.

The resource advisory will be in effect starting Tuesday, June 21, at 4:00 p.m. and lasts until 4 p.m. on Friday, June 24.

The Southwest Power Pool's entire region covers 14 states, including Oklahoma.

Resource advisories are issued when extreme weather, significant power outages, or wind forecast uncertainties are expected in SPP's service territory.

The SPP said the resource advisory does not require the public to conserve energy.

Click here to view current grid conditions.

Tags

Local & Regional Power GridHot weatherElectricity
Cassidy Mudd
Before making her way to Public Radio Tulsa, KWGS News Director Cassidy Mudd worked as an assignment editor and digital producer at a local news station. Her work has appeared on ABC, CBS, and NBC affiliates across the country.
See stories by Cassidy Mudd