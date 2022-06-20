Oklahoma's electrical grid operator issues resource advisory due to heat

Oklahoma's electrical grid operator has issued a resource advisory due to higher than normal temperatures.

The resource advisory will be in effect starting Tuesday, June 21, at 4:00 p.m. and lasts until 4 p.m. on Friday, June 24.

The Southwest Power Pool's entire region covers 14 states, including Oklahoma.

Resource advisories are issued when extreme weather, significant power outages, or wind forecast uncertainties are expected in SPP's service territory.

The SPP said the resource advisory does not require the public to conserve energy.

