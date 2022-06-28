© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
SPECIAL COVERAGE AT NOON TODAY: House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6 hears surprise witness
Local & Regional

Fire forces one polling location to close in McAlester

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published June 28, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT
A video of a fire at a church in McAlester that forced the polling location to close. Taken by Marissa Johnson on June 28, 2022.

A fire at a church in McAlester has forced the polling location to close.

Voters in precincts 7 and 40 are being asked to visit the Pittsburg County Election Board Office at 109 East Carl Albert Parkway, room101 in McAlester to cast their vote.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire. At this time, no one has been injured.

Election board officials said those with questions can call 918-423-3877.

The fire is not expected to interfere with voting for the state's primary elections.

