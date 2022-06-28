Fire forces one polling location to close in McAlester

A fire at a church in McAlester has forced the polling location to close.

Voters in precincts 7 and 40 are being asked to visit the Pittsburg County Election Board Office at 109 East Carl Albert Parkway, room101 in McAlester to cast their vote.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire. At this time, no one has been injured.

Election board officials said those with questions can call 918-423-3877.

The fire is not expected to interfere with voting for the state's primary elections.