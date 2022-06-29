'Alarming step backwards': Tribal Nations respond to Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta decision

Local Tribal Nations are sharing their response to the Supreme Court's ruling on Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta.



Some are calling the decision an "alarming step backwards" for justice on reservations.

"It hands jurisdictional responsibility in these cases to the State, which during its long, pre-McGirt, history of illegal jurisdiction on our reservation, routinely failed to deliver justice for Native victims," said Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill.

Hill said public safety would be better served by expanding Tribal authority rather than empowering entities that have demonstrated a lack of commitment to the welfare of those living in Indian Country.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the dissent today

"did not mince words."

"The Court failed in its duty to honor this nation’s promises, defied Congress’s statutes, and accepted the 'lawless disregard of the Cherokee’s sovereignty,'" Hoskin Jr. said in a press release.

Hoskin Jr. said while the Nation is disappointed in this ruling, the results will not diminish the Tribe's commitment to meeting public safety responsibilities and to protecting Oklahomans living on reservations across the state

Chief Gary Batton said the Choctaw Nation will also continue to focus on protecting Tribal members.

The Nations all underlined the importance of Tribal governments working together with local law enforcement agencies and federal officials to empower those living in Indian country.