Local & Regional

Black Wall Street Chamber President found dead at home in Bixby

Public Radio Tulsa
Published July 6, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT
Sherry_Gamble_Smith
A photo of Sherry Gamble Smith provided by the Black Wall Street's website for their Board of Directors on July 6, 2022.

Homicide investigators at the Bixby Police Department have confirmed that Black Wall Street Chamber President Sherry Gamble Smith was found dead in her home in Bixby on Wednesday.

Officials said they received a call around 8:05 this morning from a person inside the house. When officers entered the home, they found Sherry dead and her husband, Martin Smith, injured. Martin was transferred to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators have not yet released a cause of death, and said they are not looking for a suspect at this time.

The OSBI is working to assist Bixby police in their investigations.

Sherry served as Black Wall Street's CEO and Chamber President, and founded Tulsa's Juneteenth Festival.

