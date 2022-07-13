© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Descendants of possible Tulsa massacre victims can give DNA

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published July 13, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT
oaklawn_mass_grave_dig_october_2020.jpg
City of Tulsa
/

People who believe they are descendants of Tulsa Race Massacre victims can now provide genetic material to help scientists try to identify remains of possible victims.

Laboratory director Danny Hellwig with Intermountain Forensics said Wednesday that researchers are not ready to try to match DNA yet, but an outpouring of requests on how to provide genetic material led them to begin the process of accepting donations at www.tulsa1921dna.org.

The Salt Lake City nonprofit foundation is examining 14 sets of remains removed from a local cemetery a year ago.

The remains have not been confirmed as victims of the 1921 massacre, a finding that officials say could be impossible.

Tags

Local & Regional 1921 Tulsa Race MassacreDNA TestingTulsa Race Massacre
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press