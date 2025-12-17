TPS seeks voter approval for $609M bond package

Tulsa Public Schools is asking voters to approve the largest bond package in the district’s history, a four-part, $609 million proposal officials say is essential to maintaining classrooms, facilities and student programs.

The bond package would replace the district’s 2021 bond, which expires next year. District leaders say approval would not increase taxes, but failure could force difficult budget choices that directly affect students and staff.

Superintendent Ebony Johnson said the district could continue operating if the bond fails, but tough decisions would have to be made.

“In the event that we're not able to pass any of the propositions, it just directly affects our young people. I'm just going to be very honest,” Johnson told media at a press conference Wednesday morning at Nathan Hale High School. “We're going to continue to do school, but there's going to be tradeoffs that we'll have to make. Because certain things in the propositions are things that we have to have in order to manage school.”

If all four propositions fail, Tulsa Public Schools would have to pull from its general fund, which pays for teachers and support staff.

This includes paraprofessionals like Memorial High School graduate Victoria Timmons.

“I use the things I learned every day. These experiences can change lives,” Timmons said about the importance of career development programs included in the bond package. “There are so many students like me in high school and even the elementary school kids I work with today whose lives could be changed by the chances that I had.”

The bond package is divided into four propositions.

Proposition 1 ($200.9 million): Funding for instructional materials, textbooks, digital curriculum, fine arts and athletic programs, career academies and post-secondary readiness initiatives, along with early childhood and Montessori programs.

Proposition 2 ($276 million): Building renovations and safety upgrades across the district, including heating and air conditioning systems, roof repairs, accessibility improvements, secure entrances, security cameras and other infrastructure needs.

Proposition 3 ($104.8 million): Technology investments, including student devices, classroom and teacher technology, cybersecurity, network systems and facility upgrades needed to support technology.

Proposition 4 ($27.2 million): Transportation improvements, including new school buses, driver’s education vehicles, bus repairs, and technology such as cameras and Wi-Fi equipment on buses.

Each proposition requires at least 60% voter approval to pass.

Tulsa voters will decide on the bond package April 7.