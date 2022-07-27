Two arrested in Seminole after investigators discovered child's burned remains

Two people were arrested in Seminole after investigators discovered a child's burned remains.

The Seminole Police Department received a tip that a child had possibly died Tuesday night.

After securing a search warrant early the next morning, officers discovered the remains of a toddler south of town near Highway 99.

The investigation led officials to a home near Interstate 377 and West Strothers Avenue.

There, police found a crime scene.

Investigators said 33-year-old Chad Jennings and his girlfriend, 31-year-old Katherine Penner, have been arrested and booked into the Seminole County Jail.

Officials said Jennings faces charges of first degree murder, child abuse by injury, and conspiracy — while Penner faces accessory to murder, child abuse by injury, and the desecration of a human corpse.

Detectives from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are helping Seminole officers process the scene. The Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the cause of death and the identity of the child.

The ATF is also assisting with the ongoing investigation.