Local & Regional

Two arrested in Seminole after investigators discovered child's burned remains

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published July 27, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT
1900683_1427583984154834_1503342645_o.jpg
A photo of the Seminole Police Department in Seminole, Oklahoma. Provided by the department's Facebook Page on July 27, 2022.

Two people were arrested in Seminole after investigators discovered a child's burned remains.

The Seminole Police Department received a tip that a child had possibly died Tuesday night.

After securing a search warrant early the next morning, officers discovered the remains of a toddler south of town near Highway 99.

The investigation led officials to a home near Interstate 377 and West Strothers Avenue.

There, police found a crime scene.

Investigators said 33-year-old Chad Jennings and his girlfriend, 31-year-old Katherine Penner, have been arrested and booked into the Seminole County Jail.

Officials said Jennings faces charges of first degree murder, child abuse by injury, and conspiracy — while Penner faces accessory to murder, child abuse by injury, and the desecration of a human corpse.

Detectives from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are helping Seminole officers process the scene. The Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the cause of death and the identity of the child.

The ATF is also assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Cassidy Mudd
Before making her way to Public Radio Tulsa, KWGS News Director Cassidy Mudd worked as an assignment editor and digital producer at a local news station. Her work has appeared on ABC, CBS, and NBC affiliates across the country.
See stories by Cassidy Mudd