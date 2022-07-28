© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

US economy shrinks for a 2nd quarter, raising recession fear

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published July 28, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT
A gas pump is seen at a Chevron gas station on June 9 in Houston, Texas. Gas prices nationally hit an average of $5 a gallon, according to AAA.
Brandon Bell
/
Getty Images
A gas pump is seen at a Chevron gas station on June 9 in Houston, Texas. Gas prices nationally hit an average of $5 a gallon, according to AAA.

The U.S. economy shrank from April through June for a second straight quarter, contracting at a 0.9% annual pace and raising fears that the nation may be approaching a recession.

The decline in the gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of the economy — followed a 1.6% annual drop from January through March.

Consecutive quarters of falling GDP constitute one informal, though not definitive, indicator of a recession.

The report comes at a critical time. Consumers and businesses have been struggling under the weight of punishing inflation and higher borrowing costs.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by a sizable three-quarters of a point for a second straight time.

