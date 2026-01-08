Oklahomans continue generational tradition of Christmas Bird Count

On a warm day in early January, more than 20 people visited Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge with one shared goal: to count as many bird species as they could within 24 hours.

The refuge, situated in north-central Oklahoma, has hosted a Christmas Bird Count for more than 80 years.

The observation-based count is intended to take a census of birds within the same 15-mile circle every year to monitor population and species trends. Volunteers journey different routes to cover miles of ground in one day.

This year, Oklahoma had more than 20 bird count circles across the state. Records from the National Audubon Society, which runs the project, show the Sooner State's involvement dates back to the 1900s. This year marked 126 annual Christmas Bird Counts.

One Oklahoma family has been counting birds at Salt Plains for decades.

Glenda Leslie first participated in the bird count in 1975 and is now joined by several family members each year. At 92 years old, the seasoned birder said she's visited other states, but the Oklahoma refuge remained a standout for its biodiversity.

"This morning we saw some mountain bluebirds, and they just come here every now and then, once in a while in the winter," she said. "So, where it's positioned is just good to get birds from all directions."

Chloe Bennett-Steele / Glenda Leslie has visited Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge since 1975 to participate in the Christmas Bird Count.

Oklahoma's central location creates what the state Department of Wildlife Conservation calls an "ecological melting pot." Mountain bluebirds, for example, have an easternmost winter range running through central Oklahoma.

The state is also in the central flyway, a migratory route for hundreds of species. About half of North American waterfowl use the flyway to travel, according to the American Bird Conservancy.

Still, Leslie said she's observed some changes to the refuge's avian wildlife over the years.

"We usually see quite a few species, but not near the numbers," she said.

Research from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology shows North American bird populations have dropped by nearly 3 billion since 1970. Common species like sparrows, blackbirds, warblers and finches have seen the biggest declines, the data show.

The 2025 State of the Birds report, which uses some data from the Christmas Bird Count, states the population decline is caused by habitat loss, land degradation and extreme weather events.

"When we see declines like those outlined in the report, we also need to remember that if conditions are not healthy for birds, they're unlikely to be healthy for us," wrote Amanda Rodewald, senior director of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Center for Avian Population Studies, in a 2025 news release.

Keeping track of which species are seeing those declines can help researchers know where conservation efforts are most needed. Information from the count can also highlight whether certain species are expanding their range northward because of climate change.

Chloe Bennett-Steele / Sandhill cranes fly above Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge.

Spending hours watching for avian neighbors also gives people an opportunity to spend a day outdoors. Leslie's grandson, Scott Oder, spotted species like the black and orange eastern towhee and the gray and reddish Cooper's hawk. He said his relationship with birding began at an early age.

"I've been birding almost all my life now," he said. "I didn't start recording a list until a lot later in life, but I think it's a lot of fun."

"And being out in nature and getting to see God's creation, it's amazing the diversity in all the different birds and how they can live off of different things. It's kind of like a giant 'Where's Waldo?'"

Oder said this year's turnout at Salt Plains likely had the highest number of volunteers he's seen yet. Some years, he said, the bird count's participation only included his family.

The Christmas Bird Count ended on Jan. 5 and won't return until the end of 2026. But during the other 364 days of the year, birders can stare into Oklahoma skies, trees and grass to continue spotting feathered residents and visitors. Leslie said the hobby can be done just about anywhere by anyone.

"If you're driving down the highway, going anywhere, there's always birds out there to see," she said. "And it keeps you from getting bored."