Local & Regional

Oklahoma's Gundy resigns after using offensive language

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published August 8, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT
EpyrbanXEAIQFzG.jfif
Cale Gundy is seen posing for a photo after members of the Sooner Football team won the Big 12 Championship in December of 2020. Photo taken from the former assistant coach's Official Twitter, @OU_CoachGundy, on August 8, 2022 after Gundy announced his resignation.

Oklahoma assistant head football coach Cale Gundy says he has resigned after using offensive language during a film session.

He made the announcement in a social media post and the school confirmed it with a statement.

Gundy joined the program as an assistant in 1999 and was on staff for all 14 of the Sooners’ Big 12 titles and the national championship in 2000.

He spent the last seven seasons coaching wide receivers after spending the previous 16 seasons coaching running backs.

He was one of the holdovers when Brent Venables took over as head coach in December.

Associated Press
