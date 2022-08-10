State senator opens up about abusive relationship following domestic violence allegations against Rep. Sean Roberts

An Oklahoma state senator is sharing what they faced during an abusive relationship in college following calls for Rep. Sean Roberts to drop out of the state's race of labor commissioner.

Five Republican lawmakers are calling for Rep. Sean Roberts to drop out of the state's race for labor commissioner, citing newly released court documents that detail allegations of domestic abuse during his previous marriage, 20 years ago.

Sen. Jessica Garvin said she felt compelled to sign the joint legislative letter to, as she describes, "amend her past mistakes."

The state senator shared that she was both mentally and physically abused by someone she dated while in college.

Looking back, Garvin said she never told anyone because she didn't think people would believe her, or care, due to her boyfriend's high social status.

"I've carried that burden that because I didn't say anything after I finally got out of that relationship," Garvin began. "What he did to the next person, or the next person, or the next person... But the reality is, I could have stopped him. I guarantee I wasn't the first person it happened to, you know what I mean?"

After hearing of the state representative's alleged abuse, Garvin said she couldn't bear to face the women in her district knowing that she sat back and did nothing.

"I just knew that I couldn't live with myself if I missed an opportunity to correct what I didn't do 18 years ago by standing up for myself," Garvin explained.

Garvin said while the abuse she faced was minor in comparison to that of Roberts' ex-wife, it's necessary to continue having conversations like these to overcome stigmas about domestic violence.