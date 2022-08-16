© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Tulsa teen dies after accidental shooting

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published August 16, 2022 at 6:50 AM CDT
Tulsa Police.JPG

A Tulsa teenager has died after detectives say he was accidentally shot in the head over the weekend.

Homicide detective Brandon Watkins said witnesses described the shooting as an accident.

"There were four kids sitting in a car and they were just passing a gun around and talking about it," Watkins began. "I guess one didn't realize it was loaded, cranked off a round, and killed the victim."

Officials said 17-year-old Jordan Esteban died Sunday night at the hospital due to his injuries.

Police charged 21-year-old Oscar Zermeno with second degree manslaughter and have booked him into the Tulsa County Jail.

Investigators said Zermeno told officers that he recently purchased the gun from someone he knew.

Local & Regional shootingGuns and Gun Control
Cassidy Mudd
Before making her way to Public Radio Tulsa, KWGS News Director Cassidy Mudd worked as an assignment editor and digital producer at a local news station. Her work has appeared on ABC, CBS, and NBC affiliates across the country.
