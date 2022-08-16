Tulsa teen dies after accidental shooting

A Tulsa teenager has died after detectives say he was accidentally shot in the head over the weekend.

Homicide detective Brandon Watkins said witnesses described the shooting as an accident.

"There were four kids sitting in a car and they were just passing a gun around and talking about it," Watkins began. "I guess one didn't realize it was loaded, cranked off a round, and killed the victim."

Officials said 17-year-old Jordan Esteban died Sunday night at the hospital due to his injuries.

Police charged 21-year-old Oscar Zermeno with second degree manslaughter and have booked him into the Tulsa County Jail.

Investigators said Zermeno told officers that he recently purchased the gun from someone he knew.