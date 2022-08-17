Oklahoma prison guard charged with striking shackled inmate

An Oklahoma prison guard has been charged with striking a shackled inmate at the state penitentiary in McAlester.

Court records show 35-year-old Lt. William Graham was charged Monday with aggravated assault and battery, providing false evidence and obstruction of justice.

Court records don't list an attorney for him.

Documents allege Graham hit inmate Kentrell Campbell while Campbell's arms were restrained behind him and his legs were shackled.

Four other prison guards are charged with trying to cover up the assault by not documenting it in incident reports.

Corrections department officials told The Oklahoman that the five have been suspended.