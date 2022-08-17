© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Oklahoma prison guard charged with striking shackled inmate

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published August 17, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT
288999807_1092642581650826_217335962069782674_n.jpg
A photo taken at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary provided by Karen Ohde on August 17, 2022.

An Oklahoma prison guard has been charged with striking a shackled inmate at the state penitentiary in McAlester.

Court records show 35-year-old Lt. William Graham was charged Monday with aggravated assault and battery, providing false evidence and obstruction of justice.

Court records don't list an attorney for him.

Documents allege Graham hit inmate Kentrell Campbell while Campbell's arms were restrained behind him and his legs were shackled.

Four other prison guards are charged with trying to cover up the assault by not documenting it in incident reports.

Corrections department officials told The Oklahoman that the five have been suspended.

Local & Regional Oklahoma Prisons
