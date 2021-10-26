-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A retired New York attorney is suing the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, saying its claim to have no records pertaining to the…
There’s been a recent uptick in parole revocations in Oklahoma.The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board had 14 such cases last month."In March 2020, after…
A Tulsa state lawmaker’s interim study dug into sentencing reform recommendations from a 22-member council that the authors defended as a needed…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma attorney general’s office has asked the state’s Court of Criminal Appeals to push back execution dates for seven death…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The head of Oklahoma's prison system ordered a statewide lockdown Friday after several inmates were injured in what authorities say…
Groups across the political spectrum are urging state lawmakers to let them establish a system to automatically seal Oklahomans’ court and arrest records…
Pardon And Parole Board Can't Act On Its Own To Reconsider Majority Of Cases That Ended In Tie VotesThe Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board on Monday learned what it can do in dozens of cases from December through March that ended in denials because of tie…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma death row inmate who was fighting to overturn his death sentence for a 1999 killing in Oklahoma City has died.Jimmy Dean…
Public safety and corrections officials answered questions Tuesday from Oklahoma lawmakers on the planned closing of William S. Key Correctional Center in…
SAYRE, Okla. (AP) — Nearly all Oklahoma prisons returned to normal operations on Saturday after a statewide lockdown following a fight at one facility in…