Local & Regional

3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published August 22, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT
A photo taken from a video posted to social media of Arkansas deputies beating up a person. Provided by Naomi Johnson's Twitter on August 22, 2022.

Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended, and state police launched an investigation after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a suspect while a third officer held him on the ground.

Authorities said the officers were responding to a report of a man making threats outside a convenience store in the small town of Mulberry, about 140 miles (220 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, near the border with Oklahoma.

The video shows one officer punching the suspect with a clenched fist, while another can be seen hitting the man with his knee and a third holds him against the pavement.

