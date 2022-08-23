© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Trump loyalists vie for GOP Senate nod in Oklahoma runoff

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published August 23, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT
Two loyalists of former President Donald Trump are facing off in a contest that likely will decide who will be Oklahoma's next U.S. senator.

U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin and T.W. Shannon, a former speaker of the Oklahoma House, were the top two vote-getters in June’s 13-candidate Republican primary, but neither topped the 50% threshold needed to win the nomination outright.

The winner Tuesday will be heavily favored in November, as Oklahoma hasn't sent a Democrat to the Senate in more than 30 years.

In the state's other U.S. Senate race, Democrats Madison Horn and Jason Bollinger square off Tuesday to decide who will face incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford in November.

Local & Regional Election Day
Associated Press
