Northeast Oklahoma Day Trips

Day trips are easy to plan, and don't require the "sleeping in a random bed" experience! Northeast Oklahoma is filled with opportunities to explore that are just a short drive away. Learning about all there is to see surrounding Tulsa made my adventurous heart overfilled with joy, finding new spots to explore. Whether you're a native Tulsan, or new like me, there's always a sweet spot to discover. And July is a great time to take the kiddos during summer break!

This month, Our Town checks out locales near Tulsa for easy day trips!

Pictures of Porter peaches/Image via Porter Peach Festival Facebook Page

PORTER

Back in 1903, the Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma Railroad built a line from Wybark to Osage, near Tulsa, developing Porter along the way. Farming, ranching, and coal mining were the main sources of the town's economy. Peaches were planted and became a major cash crop! With a drive time of just under an hour, come see why this place takes the name of the peach capital in Oklahoma.

Porter celebrates this peach legacy at the annual Porter Peach Festival, with this year's starting on Thursday! The streets fill with live music, food trucks, arts & craft vendors, and of course, peaches. Outside of the peaches and food, you can catch the parade, the antique tractor pulls, a car show, and more! For a full list of activities, visit here.

Another popular spot to visit is the Peach Barn Orchard & Bakery. You'll be met with a wide variety of farm fresh produce as well as gifts and sweet finds! From peach hand pies and cobblers, to peach ice cream and jams, you'll find a peachy treat that's just right.

Natural Falls State Park/Image by woodenbe via Flickr

NATURAL FALLS STATE PARK

Nestled in the scenic Ozark Highlands near the Oklahoma/Arkansas border, Natural Falls State Park is home to a breathtaking 77-foot waterfall. Just a little over an hour drive from Tulsa, you can enjoy the view from a railed observation platform or a cozy deck at the waterfall's base. (Does the scenery look familiar? The 1974 movie of the book 'Where the Red Fern Grows' was filmed here!)

For more than just a day trip, visitors can stay overnight in one of the park's yurts. The yurts can sleep 4-6 people, and offer amenities like a microwave, fridge, AC/heat, and more! You also can use the grill and picnic table outside for cooking and eating. Sounds like my kind of camping!

Outdoor activities include hiking trails, volleyball, and disc golf. Pets also are welcome, making it a place for the entire family to join. Although swimming isn't allowed in the park, some nearby public areas DO offer swimming options. Enjoy, and discover the lush plant and animal life that thrive in the park's moist, cool environment. To plan your next trip, visit here for more information.

Pawnee Bill's Wild West Show original billboard/courtesy of Ron Brown from the Oklahoma Historical Society

PAWNEE

This one is a recommendation from our General Manager, Rich Fisher! Located just 50 minutes west of Tulsa, the small town of Pawnee appeals, whether you’re into history, shopping, recreating, or good food! A must-see is the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum. The ranch features tours of Pawnee Bill's mansion, tours of the buffalo herd on the grounds, the ranch shops, demonstrations, and remaining paraphernalia from the Wild West show! (The park hosts an annual recreation of the wild west show each June.)

After that, there are several interesting boutiques in downtown, including Where The Buffalo Roam, with an amazing array of Western art, jewelry, Pendleton fabrics, and furniture pieces using Pendleton fabrics. If you're into Western and Indigenous crafts and designs, this is the place for you!

Want a swim before dinner? Go north of town to the restored 1939 WPA Pawnee Bathhouse, where you can swim on a created beach just below Lake Pawnee. After working up an appetite, cut into a steak at Click’s Steakhouse. In the old days, people would encourage first-timers to order fries at dinner, only to hear a profanity-laced tirade from original owner “Click” Nelson, berating the customer for ordering French fries at dinner. Today, you can order fries risk-free, but steaks are the star at Click’s. Save room for the incredible pies, then drive home safely before the food coma sets in.

The Blue Whale/Image by Jana Taylor via Wikimedia Commons

CATOOSA

Catoosa lies in Rogers County near historic Route 66, just fourteen miles northeast of Tulsa. Catoosa grew rapidly after the Atlantic and Pacific Railroad arrived in the 1880s, and became a prominent cow town for shipping cattle east. This caused a shift in the local economy, and the town started to grow. Fast forward to 1971, and Catoosa saw another economic shift with the opening of the Port of Catoosa.

Catoosa's must see these days: the Blue Whale. Zoologist Hugh S. Davis originally built the Blue Whale for his grandkids. When the whale was completed in 1972, it quickly became a hotspot for swimming, fishing, and picnicking. Although you can no longer swim there, it's still a great spot to have a packed lunch and enjoy fishing, feeding turtles, or exploring this quirky attraction with your family.

The Blue Whale is expected to undergo some renovations this summer - with plans of a visitor's center, more whale sculptures, and other details! For information on the Blue Whale, check out information here.

Fort Gibson Historic Site/Image by National Trails Office via Wikimedia Commons

FORT GIBSON HISTORIC SITE

Just under an hour drive southeast of Tulsa is the town of Fort Gibson. Originally called 'Cantonment Gibson', it was the first U.S. military post in Oklahoma, built to protect the southwestern border. Renamed Fort Gibson in 1832, the fort played a key role in the Indian Removal Act of 1830.

Despite challenges, Fort Gibson maintained stability, even during the Civil War when briefly occupied by Union forces. After the war, it continued as a military post until 1890. Now, Fort Gibson Historic District is a National Historic Landmark, recognized for its mission.

The Fort Gibson Historic Site hosts living history events, Bake Days in the historic bakehouse, and year-round educational programs. Check out original buildings from the 1840s–70s, including the WPA-restored stockade. Be sure to stop by the new visitor center in the historic hospital, showcasing the fort's history with exhibits. For a schedule of events, visit here.