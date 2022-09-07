© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Tahlequah High School in distance learning after student killed in Labor Day shooting

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published September 7, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT
tahlequah_police.jpg

High school students in Tahlequah will finish out the remainder of the school week from home after a teenager was shot and killed on Labor Day. Investigators have not yet more released details on what caused the shooting.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, two people were injured and one was killed in a triple shooting that happened Monday afternoon.

Because the shooting involved tribal members, the F.B.I. has stepped in to help the Tahlequah Police Department and the Cherokee Marshall Service with their investigations.

Tahlequah Public Schools Superintendent Tanya Jones said while there has not been a direct threat against the school — students, teachers, and staff members will remain in distance learning for the rest of the week.

Jones continued, saying that the district would not comments further because of ongoing investigations.

The Tahlequah Daily Press reports that the police department's chief said that five children were escorted out a home near downtown, along with "two or three" other teenagers following Monday's shooting.

More information on the shooting will be available following F.B.I. investigations.

Local & Regional
Cassidy Mudd
