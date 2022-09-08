© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Federal lawsuit challenges Oklahoma anti-trans bathroom law

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published September 8, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is seen posing for a photo with female athletes after Stitt signed his Save Women's Sports Act into law on March 30, 2022. Courtesy of the Governor's Facebook on September 8, 2022.
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is seen speaking with female athletes before he signed the Save Women's Sports Act into law on March 30, 2022. Courtesy of the Governor's Facebook on September 8, 2022.
A photo of members of the crowd who attended Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt's signing of the Save Women's Sports Act which went into law on March 30, 2022. Courtesy of the Governor's Facebook on September 8, 2022.
A photo of Governor Kevin Stitt speaking to members of the crowd after signing the Save Women's Sports Act on March 30, 2022. Courtesy of the Governor's Facebook on September 8, 2022.

Civil rights groups have filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of three transgender Oklahoma schoolchildren against the state's new anti-transgender school bathroom bill.

The lawsuit filed in federal district court in Oklahoma City on Tuesday argues that the law requiring students to use only the bathroom of the sex listed on their birth certificate is unconstitutional.

Defendants include the State Department of Education and its board members, Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, Attorney General John O’Connor and three school districts as defendants.

Oklahoma is among about a dozen conservative states that have passed laws this year targeting the transgender population over bathroom use, participation in school sports and gender-affirming treatments or surgery for young people.

Local & Regional LGBT Rights and IssuesLGBTQOklahoma government
Associated Press
